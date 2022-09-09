Police warn of 'uptick in violent incidents' in desert area of northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents are urged to avoid an area of desert in northeast Las Vegas where police report a recent increase in violent incidents.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command posted the warning on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

The area in question is at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, "otherwise known as The Saddle," according to police.

"There has been an uptick in violent events at this location, particularly at night," officers said. "We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes."

The Northeast Area Command is "aware of the appeal this area attracts," and will increase police presence and patrols in the area, police said.

In the meantime, officers urged members of the public to avoid congregating and "hanging out" there.

"Keep yourself safe and find other places to hang out!" they said.



