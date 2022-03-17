Watch
Police: Wanted person barricaded for 6 hours in residential area of Spring Valley

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were trying to arrest a wanted suspect in a residential neighborhood in Spring Valley on Thursday, the department said.

Officers had been in a standoff with the barricaded suspect in the area of Fort Apache Road and Twain Avenue since approximately 9:54 a.m.

"The suspect has refused to exit the residence and the incident is being treated as a barricade," police said.

Major roads in the area remain open, police said. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, police were still on scene in the 3800 block of Lilac Haze Street.

This is a developing story.

