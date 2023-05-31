Watch Now
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in Henderson on Tuesday night

Posted at 7:58 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 10:58:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a barricade situation on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a person making death threats.

Initial reports indicate that HPD and Henderson Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Rising Star Drive around 7:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers made contact with a suspect that was refusing to exit a residence.

Police say SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams arrived on the scene shortly after.

The suspect complied after a brief period, according to officers, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, though the investigation is still active.

