Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in Henderson on Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a barricade situation on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a person making death threats.

Initial reports indicate that HPD and Henderson Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Rising Star Drive around 7:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers made contact with a suspect that was refusing to exit a residence.

Police say SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams arrived on the scene shortly after.

The suspect complied after a brief period, according to officers, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, though the investigation is still active.