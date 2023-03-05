Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation in a family residence in the central Las Vegas valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to an initial report, 911 dispatchers received reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive at 2:41 p.m. The caller told officers that her husband fired "one round into the house ceiling," though no injuries have yet been reported.

Arriving officers and SWAT teams have attempted to make contact with the male but he has not responded.

KTNV will provide more information on this developing situation as it becomes available. Check back later for updates.