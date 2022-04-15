Police, SWAT on scene in east Las Vegas after call reporting person with gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police and SWAT officers were at a home in an east Las Vegas neighborhood on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a person with a gun, police said.

Police were called to the area of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at approximately 1:01 p.m. As of 3 p.m., officers were still investigating the developing situation in the 5400 block of Club House Drive.

Two people had been detained, and one person "is believed to be inside the residence refusing to surrender," police said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene, and citizens were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.