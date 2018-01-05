Las Vegas police: Suspect throws toilet bowl cleaner at man's face, burning him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man has been arrested after Las Vegas police said he threw chemicals into a person's face last week.

The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, near Desert Inn Road. Police said the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Christopher King, threw concentrated toilet bowl cleaner, Guaranteed Hair and Grease Removal Drain Cleaner, at the victim's face before returning to his trailer.

The substance burned parts of the victim's face. A GoFundMe has been set up for him.

King has been charged with mayhem and battery with substantial bodily harm.

