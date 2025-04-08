Police: Suspect in fatal North Las Vegas stabbing arrested in New Mexico

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in New Mexico arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas.

Earlier on Tuesday, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced it was searching for a suspect in the killing, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday night.

It happened in the 3600 block of Brentcove Drive, in the area of Gowan Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to information from police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Even though medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police initially said the suspect had run away before officers arrived. They've since announced the arrest of 51-year-old Dedrick Patterson, who was taken into custody near Lordsburg, New Mexico. That's about three hours northwest of the U.S.-Mexico border along Interstate 10.

Detectives in North Las Vegas are working with New Mexico law enforcement to have Patterson extradited to Nevada, where he is expected to face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by calling 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.