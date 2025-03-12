Police: Suspect in fatal North Las Vegas shooting arrested in California

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is now in custody in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in North Las Vegas.

The city's police department on Thursday announced an update in the shooting investigation that began early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department tells Channel 13 officers were called to the area near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards at 5:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers found the 38-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the area before the officers arrived. On Thursday, officials announced a suspect had been arrested in Inyo, Calif. The suspect was not publicly identified.

"This remains an active investigation, and detectives continue to gather evidence," officials stated.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.