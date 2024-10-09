Police: Suspect at large in apartment homicide investigation near Spring Mountain, Arville

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of South Arville Street on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Metro press briefing Wednesday morning.

[FULL PRESSER] Metro police investigating homicide in Spring Valley

Around 5:54 a.m., police said they responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of S. Arville Street on a battery report.

Metro said responding officers found a female on the scene who directed them into her apartment unit where they found an unconscious male victim in his 20s who appeared to have been battered.

Medical aid was given to the victim by responding officers, and he was later taken to University Medical Center by medical personnel, metro said. He died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives said details are limited, but their preliminary investigation indicates that the male victim was dating the female who lived in the apartment. While the victim was at the apartment, the female's ex-boyfriend came to the apartment.

Detectives said a disagreement led to a physical altercation, ultimately resulting in the victim's death.

The suspect is at large and detectives are working to confirm a definitive description. Detectives said he was last seen driving southbound on Arville Street shortly after the 911 call.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.