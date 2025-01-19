Police: Suspect arrested after fleeing from police with deceased passenger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a homicide in the east valley near Pecos Road and Charleston Boulevard.

You can watch the full press briefing here.

[FULL PRESSER] Metro police provide details on east valley homicide investigation

LVMPD said around 8:15 a.m., a caller told authorities that his friend had just shot his girlfriend. The caller gave police a description of the suspect and vehicle as well as the general location.

LVMPD said they located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from officers. Moments later, police said the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

LVMPD said they approached the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. They also observed a deceased female victim in the passenger seat with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling (702) 828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

