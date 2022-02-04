Police: Speeding driver runs red light before fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A speeding driver ran through a red light at an intersection in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday morning, resulting in a fatal collision.

That's according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which says an attempted traffic stop by Clark County School District Police led up to the crash.

PREVIOUS: School, Las Vegas police departments investigate deadly crash in southwest valley

CCSD police officers first attempted to stop a Chrysler Town and Country minivan near Sierra Vista High School at 8:44 a.m. for "suspected narcotics-related activity."

Police say the Chrysler sped away from the officers "at a high rate of speed," and the officers did not pursue it.

A short time later, the minivan sped through the intersection at Windmill Lane and Torrey Pines Drive. At the same time, a red Nissan Sentra was proceeding through the intersection on a green light, police said.

The minivan crashed into the Nissan "at an extreme rate of speed," hitting the driver's side of the vehicle, according to police.

"Responding emergency medical services determined the driver of the Nissan was beyond medical resuscitation and pronounced him deceased at the scene," police stated.

The driver of the Chrysler was injured in the crash and taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Police did not elaborate on the severity of his injuries.

Traffic officers determined the surviving driver showed signs of impairment, police said.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center in absentia for both DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

Neither the driver who was arrested nor the driver who died had been publicly identified at the time of this report.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and this death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.