Police: Shooting Sunday morning leaves one dead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a report from witnesses who said they heard a gunshot in the apartments near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street.

Lt. Jason Johansson from LVMPD provided a briefing where he said a male was found by police inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical arrived and said they pronounced the male deceased on scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. Lt. Johansson said that witnesses saw two people flee after the gunshot. Police believe that the two were a male and a female, but they are unable to confirm that at this time.

LVMPD says to report a tip to authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com. You can remain anonymous.