Police seek man who shot clerk at east Las Vegas convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of shooting a clerk at a convenience store in east Las Vegas on Monday.

The shooting happened at 11:39 a.m. at a store in the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, police said in a press release.

Police shared photos of a man who they say walked into the store and had a fight with the clerk. As he was leaving, police say he fired one round and hit the clerk, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD described the shooter as a man between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt depicting rapper Eazy E on the front. He was holding a red jacket and wearing prescription glasses at the time, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts or the identity of the suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Patrol Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.