Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police seek man who shot clerk at east Las Vegas convenience store

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Police seek man in store clerk shooting
Police seek man suspect of shooting store clerk
Suspect in store clerk shooting
Police seek man suspected of shooting store clerk
Eazy E depicted on suspect's T-shirt
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:49:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of shooting a clerk at a convenience store in east Las Vegas on Monday.

The shooting happened at 11:39 a.m. at a store in the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, police said in a press release.

Police shared photos of a man who they say walked into the store and had a fight with the clerk. As he was leaving, police say he fired one round and hit the clerk, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD described the shooter as a man between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt depicting rapper Eazy E on the front. He was holding a red jacket and wearing prescription glasses at the time, police said.

Eazy E depicted on suspect's T-shirt

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts or the identity of the suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Patrol Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH