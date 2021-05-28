Police seek man accused of punching elderly man outside Las Vegas convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help identifying a man, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, accused of punching a 73-year-old man on a motorized scooter in downtown Las Vegas.

The attack happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 16 outside of a convenience store on Stewart Avenue, between Maryland Parkway and 13 Street.

Authorities say the elderly man briefly spoke with two men outside of the store before going inside to make a purchase. As he left, surveillance video shows one of the two men outside sprinting through the parking lot and punching him in the head.

The man in his 70s fell and police say he was trapped under his scooter until officers arrived. He was then transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say they are looking for a man about 5-feet and 11-inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe and black and white sandals with white socks.

Video of the incident provided by Las Vegas police:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Area Command at 702-828-3683 or by emailing J7545G@LVMPD.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Area near the attack: