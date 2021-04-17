Police seek man accused of armed robberies at Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man they believe committed multiple robberies with a gun at multiple businesses in the valley.

He is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s and described by authorities as approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black t-shirt, dark jeans, white shoes and with a black gun.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.