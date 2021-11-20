Watch
Police seek information after deadly shooting on Marcella Avenue in North Las Vegas

Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 14:19:11-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are asking anyone with information about a shooting in North Las Vegas on Friday night to contact the police department.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Marcella Avenue, a residential area near Englestad Street between Carey Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard.

When they arrived they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.


