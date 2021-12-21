Police seek driver involved in fatal southwest Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are trying to locate a driver involved in a fatal collision in southwest Las Vegas early Monday morning.

The crash happened at 6:21 a.m. at the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses told police a green 2002 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was traveling westbound on Silverado Ranch and turned left, crossing the path of an eastbound Infinity sedan. "The front of the Infinity struck the front of the Chevrolet," police stated.

The driver and passenger of the Infinity were transported to University Medical Center for treatment and, "despite all life-saving measures," the female passenger was pronounced deceased.

After the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet is said to have fled on foot from the scene. Detectives are asking for the public's assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information that could help police find the driver is asked to contact LVMPD's Fatal Detail at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com. Police noted a cash reward may be available for Crime Stoppers tips that lead directly to a felony arrest or indictment.

This fatality marks the 144th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year, police stated.