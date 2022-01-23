Police seek 2 people accused of stealing Amazon truck in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in North Las Vegas are looking for two people who stole an Amazon delivery truck on Saturday afternoon.

The truck was stolen on East Owens Avenue, between Mojave and Pecos roads, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police say the carjackers are believed to be one man and one woman. No suspect descriptions were given.

At least one of them was armed because officers say a shot was fired from one of the suspects in the direction of the driver. The driver was not hit and no injuries were reported.

The truck was later recovered nearby on Thomas Avenue. It is not known at this time if anything was stolen.

Police say no arrests were made and they are looking for the two people believed to be involved.

Anyone with information can contact North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

The incident remains under investigation.

