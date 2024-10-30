Police searching for shooting suspect after fight breaks out in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The roadway at Craig Road and Barcelo Way is currently closed as North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Tuesday night.

NLVPD said preliminary details indicate a fight broke out between two individuals, possibly related to a drug deal.

Shots were fired, and NLVPD said officers responded.

Police said one victim was located and taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will provide more details as they are made available.