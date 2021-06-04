Police search for driver accused of robbing woman attempting to rideshare from downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for the driver accused of robbing a woman who was attempting to get a ride from downtown Las Vegas using a ridesharing service.

The woman was waiting near the intersection of 6th and Fremont streets shortly before midnight on May 29 when a man driving a white sedan offered her a ride. She entered the car and requested a ride to a hotel, authorities say.

It is unclear if he was posing as her designated driver and police did not specify which rideshare service the woman was using.

Instead of taking her to the hotel, police say the driver took her to a business complex near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road and robbed her.

She ran away and had a passerby call the police, but authorities say the man was gone before officers arrived.

Video provided by Las Vegas police:

He is described by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as having a medium build, dark hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black and red hat.

The man was last seen driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.