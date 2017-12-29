UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting near Vegas Valley, Mountain Vista

UPDATE ON DEC. 28: The Clark County Coroner identified the victim in this case as 38-year-old Kevin Alexander Jr. His city of residence is unknown.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man is dead after a shooting that happened at 7:07 p.m. at 4640 Vegas Valley Drive.

Police say the victim was in his residence when the suspect came in and shot the victim.

The victim then jumped from the second story balcony and was shot at again. The suspect then left the area. The victim was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police say that the shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest and the victim was targeted. A woman and 7-year-old child were in the residence at the time but they were not harmed.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the deceased after relatives have been notified.