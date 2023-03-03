Police say man has been arrested after shooting roommate in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars after being accused of murdering his roommate.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. morning near West Viking Road and Wynn Road west of Interstate 15.

Investigators said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives said they learned the victim was roommates with 28-year-old Virgil Mack who was arrested at the scene. Police said the two had been arguing before the shooting.

Mack was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing murder charges.