Police say Las Vegas ride share driver sexually assaulted passenger, could have more victims

Police say Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger while working as a ride share driver in Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 18:44:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who worked as a ride share driver in Las Vegas is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

34-year-old Pablo Fuentes Estrada was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Police didn't say what specific charge or charges Estrada was arrested for, and jail booking records were not immediately available as of this report.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case.

LVMPD asked that anyone with information about Estrada, or who may have been a victim, leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Since police believe there could be additional victims in this case, 13 Action News opted to share Estrada's jail booking photo.

