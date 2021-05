LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say they found a man with hundreds of cards containing stolen Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation unemployment account numbers.

Court documents state Marian Poenaru was using skimming devices at ATMs to steal the numbers.

Those ATMs were located at Bank of America locations across the Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Police say banks and DETR have no control over an alleged crime like this.