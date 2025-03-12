Police responding to barricade situation in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large police presence is visible in the southwest valley as authorities respond to a barricade situation.

It's happening in the area of Cactus and Jones on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but Channel 13's Isabella Martin is at the scene.

She's learned from neighbors that an RV has been parked in the area for roughly 10 days. When a tow truck came to impound the vehicle, witnesses say that's when authorities learned someone was inside the RV and fired shots.

Witnesses also told Channel 13 that this was a stolen vehicle.

Police say there is no active threat to the community at this time.

We will continue to update this report as more information is made available.