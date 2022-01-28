Watch
Police respond to wrong-way driver in Las Vegas who crashed into several vehicles

Drew Mel, 13 Action News viewer
Police in Las Vegas respond to reports of a wrong-way driver who they say crashed into several vehicles on Jan. 28, 2022. Officers stopped the vehicle near 215 and Sahara Avenue. (Photo: Drew Mel, 13 Action News viewer)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 17:55:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating reports of a wrong-way driver who they say crashed into several vehicles.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started near the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Lake North Drive, near Sahara Avenue, around 1:10 p.m.

Callers told police a bronze four-door sedan almost hit some pedestrians, and police say other calls reported crashes involving the same vehicle.

Officers stopped the car near eastbound 215 just south of Sahara Avenue. The driver was detained.

Authorities say the incident involves "multiple victims, in multiple vehicles, in various locations" and warn that traffic may be impacted as the investigation continues.

No word at this time if there are any injuries or to what extent those injuries may be.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

