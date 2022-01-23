Police report shooting at UNLV residential housing complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a person at a housing complex at UNLV overnight Sunday.

University Police Services sent out a notice at about 12:30 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at a residential housing complex.

Shooting on campus at Degree 5th floor suspect black male wearing black clothing investigation ongoing shelter in place — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) January 23, 2022

The incident happened on the fifth floor of The Degree Housing Complex located on the edge of the UNLV's Maryland Parkway complex between two people who were not students, according to officials.

Police say the suspected shooter left the campus after the shooting and a person who was shot was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation remains under investigation without any initial arrests.