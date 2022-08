LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road just before 1:30 p.m., KTNV was told.

Police say one person was injured with a gunshot wound to the hip. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives took over the investigation. Officials didn't say whether any arrests were made.