LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the west part of town on Sunday.

Authorities say four people were shot near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive before 2 a.m.

The wounded self-transported to a nearby hospital, according to police, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Detectives remained at the scene for their investigation with road closures in place into Sunday morning.