Police: Oregon man arrested in Nevada in Arizona killing

Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 00:02:59-05

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford.

Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah's body last weekend and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas, where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel.

Court records didn't list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.

