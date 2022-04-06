Police on the hunt for shooter after argument turns deadly in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man in a downtown Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived an apartment building in the 2700 block of Bonanza Road, near the East Las Vegas Library, at 2:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a press release. They were directed to an apartment where an adult male had been shot.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unidentified man entered the apartment and started arguing with the victim before shooting him, police said.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report. Police said it would be up to the Clark County Coroner's Office to identify the victim and reveal his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help this case is asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.