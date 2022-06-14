Las Vegas police seek driver who hit man throwing rocks at cars on Charleston, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver who hit a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles along Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Police activity was impacting traffic in the area of Charleston and Rancho Drive as of approximately 6:30 a.m. Officers were called to the area by drivers who reported a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles. One rock hit and broke the window of a Ford pickup truck, said Lt. David Gordon, a watch commander with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A short time later, Gordon says the driver of a dark-colored, four-door Dodge pickup truck drove up onto the sidewalk and hit the man with their truck, colliding into a traffic pole before getting back onto Charleston and driving westbound.

Police are looking for that driver, Gordon said.

The man who'd been throwing rocks complained of chest pain and was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives took over the investigation, which was ongoing as of this report. Gordon said the information he provided was preliminary and subject to change.