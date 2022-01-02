Police: Man shoots, kills roommate in east Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting from New Year's Day in the east part of town.

Authorities say an argument happened between a man and a woman inside of an apartment in the 3200 block of East Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road, at about 11:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The woman's roommate Glenn Wright, 68, shot her during an argument, according to police.

Wright was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the woman killed once family has been notified.