Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Man shoots at, rams into car in Henderson he mistakingly believed was connected to burglary

items.[0].videoTitle
Police say two people in Henderson became "unwitting victims" when they were shot at and their vehicle was rammed by another man who incorrectly thought they burglarized his pickup truck.
Henderson police generic
Posted at 6:18 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:18:18-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police say two people in Henderson became "unwitting victims" when they were shot at and their vehicle was rammed by another man who incorrectly thought they burglarized his pickup truck.

The man in the car and his teenage passenger are OK, police say. No injuries were reported.

Officers with Henderson Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday night near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane.

Authorities say a man in his 40s was leaving a convenience store when he discovered his pickup truck has been broken into.

He followed a car that he believed was involved into a nearby neighborhood and fired one or two shots then rammed the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH