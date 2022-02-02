Police: Man shoots at, rams into car in Henderson he mistakingly believed was connected to burglary

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police say two people in Henderson became "unwitting victims" when they were shot at and their vehicle was rammed by another man who incorrectly thought they burglarized his pickup truck.

The man in the car and his teenage passenger are OK, police say. No injuries were reported.

Officers with Henderson Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday night near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane.

Authorities say a man in his 40s was leaving a convenience store when he discovered his pickup truck has been broken into.

He followed a car that he believed was involved into a nearby neighborhood and fired one or two shots then rammed the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

