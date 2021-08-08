Police: Man in his 20s shot, killed overnight near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway near UNLV during the overnight hours Sunday.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in an apartment complex located in the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road and north of the campus of UNLV.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a 3 a.m. media briefing that a man in his 20s was found in a car shot multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further immediate details were shared by police but anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

