Police: Man in a hospital gown charged at officers with a knife before being shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Police have released further details surrounding an officer-involved shooting that sent one person to a local hospital.

We first told you about the shooting Thursday morning as the response and investigation created a heavy police presence that affected traffic in the south-central valley.

Monday morning, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser revealed further details surrounding the incident.

Prosser said this began as an unrelated traffic stop. Officers had called for additional assistance in the area of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road because a stopped pedestrian tried to flee the scene.

Watch the full media briefing, including body cam video from the scene, here:

LVMPD releases further details in 8th officer-involved shooting that hospitalized one

As officers dealt with that situation, they noticed a car slowly approaching the officers. The suspect then got out of the car, armed with a knife and wearing a hospital gown, and approached officers as his car continued to roll down the road.

Prosser said the suspect, later identified as Shae Houston Courtroul, aggressively approached officers with the knife. Officers told him multiple times to drop his weapon before they fired their weapons.

In total, 17 rounds were fired between the four officers involved.

Courtroul was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment, where Prosser said he is stable.

Courtroul faces two counts of of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and one count of resisting arrest with a weapon that wasn't a firearm.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year. At this time last year, Prosser said there had been four officer-involved shootings.

