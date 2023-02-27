Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Man found dead at East Las Vegas intersection

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 15:41:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of an East Las Vegas intersection.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said around 2 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting at Sunrise Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

When they arrived, investigators said they found a man who had been shot lying in the middle of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD officials didn't immediately provide additional information about the victim or any potential suspects.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH