Police: Man found dead at East Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of an East Las Vegas intersection.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said around 2 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting at Sunrise Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

When they arrived, investigators said they found a man who had been shot lying in the middle of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD officials didn't immediately provide additional information about the victim or any potential suspects.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.



