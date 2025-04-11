Police make arrest in east Las Vegas barricade over knife-wielding person's threats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 1 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police have made an arrest after a SWAT standoff in the east valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed its involvement in the barricade in an email to Channel 13.

A spokesperson wrote the incident began with a call to police at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Gershon Court, near Eastern and Twain avenues.

"During the incident, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and threatened the other involved person," a Metro police spokesperson wrote.

Police say the person armed with the knife went back into a home. When patrol officers couldn't get them to come out, SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

At this time, none of the individuals involved has been publicly identified.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area due to the large police presence.