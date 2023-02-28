Police looking for vehicle that hit a young girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a vehicle that drove away after hitting a young girl.

Investigators said this happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive.

Event: LLV230200099515

Location: Vegas Dr and N Buffalo Dr (westbound lanes east of Buffalo) Synopsis: On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 6:20 PM a JUVENILE pedestrian was crossing the street on Vegas Dr east of Buffalo Dr. pic.twitter.com/EIBo2yyN8d — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 28, 2023

A girl was crossing the street when they were hit by an SUV that hit her and took off.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries.

The suspected vehicle is described as a black or dark-colored SUV and may have damage to the driver's side front bumper or the driver's side mirror.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound through Buffalo Drive on Vegas Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fernandez at (702) 828-2892 or Detective LeBaron at (702) 828-8547.