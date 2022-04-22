Police look for driver who hit LVMPD cruiser on freeway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the freeway on Friday morning, the department says.

It happened at approximately 11:16 a.m. near the U.S. 95 North-Interstate 15 North interchange, police said.

The Metro officer had just conducted a traffic stop when the driver put their vehicle in reverse, hit the officer's cruiser, and fled the scene.

As a precaution, the police officer was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

"Please expect delays as the incident is being investigated," Metro officials stated.

