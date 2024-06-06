Police link shooting near Nellis Air Force Base and gunshot wound death at local hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley is under investigation after one person died at a local hospital.

Around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, police say multiple people called to report "numerous shots being fired and at least two vehicles fleeing the area" of 3900 N. Nellis Boulevard, which is just outside Nellis Air Force Base.

Officers arriving at the scene were able to find shell casings and impacts to buildings and vehicles in the area, but no victims or suspects could be found, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

Police got additional information about 40 minutes later, when the North Las Vegas Police Department told them they'd responded to North Vista Hospital, where a person had walked in with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 11 p.m., police said the person was pronounced dead from their injuries

Homicide detectives are investigating. As of this report, no additional information was immediately available from local authorities.

This is a developing story.