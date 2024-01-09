Police: Las Vegas man, 70, accused of stabbing a person over a slot machine at Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man, 70, faces battery charges after a slot machine dispute at the Orleans led to a stabbing the morning of New Year's Eve 2023.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department accuses Mitchell Graham of battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after surveillance video shows him making a "stabbing motion" at another.

The incident happened at the Orleans Hotel & Casino around 9:09 a.m. Metro officers received a call for service about a battery.

Video surveillance gathered by police shows that Graham sat at a slot machine, speaking to a female sitting at another machine. Then, the person who would be stabbed approached the female and hugged her. The two spoke briefly before the victim walked away and began to play at an empty slot machine.

Shortly after, police wrote in an arrest report that Graham approached the victim, who was still playing. Police said he could be seen "pulling something out of his pocket" and making a "stabbing motion" with the object toward the victim's torso.

Police spoke to both Graham and the victim after reading their Miranda rights.

Graham told police he spoke to a female, ordered a drink, and put money into a slot machine before going to the restroom. According to the arrest report, he saw a young Black male adult hugging the female and sitting in his seat.

When Graham confronted him, the arrest report details the victim grabbing the voucher from the slot machine and walking away. However, Graham followed, saying he took his money. He told police he did not know how the victim got stabbed since "he had his knife in his pocket."

Police confirmed with Graham that he had his knife in his person and carried it for protection.

The victim told police he was "upset because he was stabbed for no reason," according to the arrest report. He recalled to police that he was with his mom, walked over to his friend, and hugged her.

He told police he began to play at a slot machine near her when Graham walked over and said he was in his spot. The victim told police the machine only had 50 cents, and he put $20 in.

The victim tried to walk away, but Graham demanded his money. He said he was stabbed on the right side of his waist in the arrest report. Police confirmed the victim had a superficial cut on the right side of his rib cage and blood on his hand from the wound.

The female also provided a witness statement. She told police Graham sat beside her around 9 a.m. until her friend came by and hugged her. She told police her friend walked away and played at a different slot machine.

She said Graham began to yell at him to stop playing his machine or "he was going to punch him." The victim then cashed out, but Graham stabbed him in the lower backside, the arrest report shows.

Police arrested Graham for battery after accusing him of using force and violence against another person with a steak knife. He's booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on the 17th at 9:30 a.m.