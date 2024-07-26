Police investigating shooting that left one person dead in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday evening.

Around 10:23 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Alwill Street.

When officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they found a man between two buildings who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim approached two people he didn't recognize and a fight started. Police said one of the two people pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

