Police investigating hit-and-run near North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run near Rancho Driveand Coran Lane near the North Las Vegas Airport.
It happened around 8:53 p.m. on July 11. Police said they recieved a call about a woman "down in the roadway," later finding that the woman had been hit by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene.
The woman's injuries were substantial, but non-life-threatening, according to police. This incident is still under investigation by LVMPD traffic units, said officials.
