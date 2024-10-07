Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man found in crashed vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help after finding a man inside a crashed vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

The incident happened on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Officers received a call after several gunshots were heard near S. Decatur Boulevard and Sobb Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle that has crashed into a fixed object. The man in the vehicle had several gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information out this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH