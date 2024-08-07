Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating after two cars drive into North Las Vegas businesses

North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 3.png
KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 3.png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Police are investigating after two cars ran into two different businesses in North Las Vegas.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a car that had driven into a business in the 300 block of W. Craig Road.

When officers arrived they found a silver Hyundai Elentra that had driven through the front of the business. The business was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.

Through the investigation, police also found that a black Kia Optima had driven through the front of a neighboring firearm business.

At the time of this report, detectives do not believe anything was stolen from either business.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH