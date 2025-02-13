Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating after shooting off Maryland Parkway leaves one man dead

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dumont Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dumont Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers also took a person of interest in custody. Police said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are actively gathering more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH