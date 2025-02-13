Police investigating after shooting off Maryland Parkway leaves one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dumont Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers also took a person of interest in custody. Police said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are actively gathering more information.