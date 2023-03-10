Watch Now
Man arrested after stabbing that left one injured near Boulder Highway

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 16:06:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating a stabbing on Friday morning near Boulder Highway and Tropicana in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

According to LVMPD, the department received reports of the stabbing at 10:45 a.m. near Randall and Blanton Drive, and arrived on the scene to find a man with stab wounds.

Police say that medical personnel treated the victim on the scene, though the extent of his injuries is still unclear. Officers said they do have a subject in custody, but no further details have been released.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to track the latest on KTNV.com.

