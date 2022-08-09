Police investigate the death of 54-year-old father on West Bonanza Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 54-year-old man in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North MLK Drive.

Police say on Tuesday morning, a 22-year-old man walked into Sunrise Hospital with minor lacerations and was covered in blood. The man told police he was involved in an altercation at Desert Garden Condominiums.

Upon arriving at the given address, police discovered the body of a 54-year-old deceased Hispanic male. Shortly after, police say the 22-year-old man was detained.

Police say that the two parties involved were a father and son, who had recently rekindled their relationship and were living together briefly.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.