Police investigate suspected DUI crash that left 1 person dead in Las Vegas early Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Las Vegas.

According to authorities, a Honda Civic was driving on Sahara Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. when it hit a person in the road east of Commercial Center Drive, near Maryland Parkway.

That person, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

The driver of the Honda, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Juan Jose Vazquez, remained on the scene and displayed signs of impairment, police say.

Vazquez was booked into Clark County Detention Center for DUI Resulting in Death.

The pedestrian's death marks the 128th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

